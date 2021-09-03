



The winter League starts mid October, with the Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja again the League Sponsor, this is welcome news after the long Corona virus disrupting so many people. We now await the return of many players who had stayed home, now we hope for safe conditions for this winter.

All teams need to register by October 1st. The Peacocks club have moved to the El Rancho Country Club, with 4 teams they have ample space to settle on Another club on the move are Rojales who were un happy with many changes, so a move to La Siesta is a far better location and already the club have a new name Los Rayos.

The Town hall are providing new surface so with new shirts the club are moving ahead for a busy winter programme, The Civic Centre in Orehuela the home of Los Bandidos and the Falcons clubs were shocked to find the venue closed down, both clubs having to relocate.

The League secretary Mike Bartlett has obtained Telecable as the Sponsor for League competitions which are supporting Debra, a children’s with needs charity who do such a caring job. Registration for entry to the Winter League will take place at the Racin Toast Bar in Orehuela between 11 am to 1 pm

Roger Seymour