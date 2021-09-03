Kempton, Haydock, Ascot, Stratford, Thirsk, Wolverhampton, Navan, Longchamp, fromthehorsesmouth.info Saturday-Sunday previews and tips





LET’S HAFIT AT HAYDOCK!

By Andrew Atkinson

Amanda Perrett saddles Tinto under Rob Hornby in the Fever Tree Handicap over 6 furlongs at Ascot on Saturday tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Tinto, priced at 16-1, last won in June 2020 – but has been in good company in the past year including opposition of Summerghand, Chief Of Chiefs and Gulliver, in the Goodwood Stewards Cup in July.

At Kempton The September Stakes is one of two Group 3 races, along with the London Mile final.

William Buick is noted at Haydock Park on Hafit (1.15) in the Betfair Listed Stakes and booked to ride Jabbarockie (4.05) in the Betfair Be Friendly Handicap over 5f.

Eric Alston trained eight-year-old course winner Jabbarockie is tipped each-way at 20-1, having won at Chester in June and at Musselburgh in May, with a win at Newmarket in 2020.

Lord Glitters (1.45) ridden by Danny Tudhope is tipped to win the G3 Betfair Mile Stakes.

The Group 1 Prix du Moulin at Longchamp takes place on September 5, that sees unbeaten William Haggas trained three-year-old Baaeed go to post – swerving Goodwood’s Group 2 Celebration Mile on Saturday.

ASCOT fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.00 Alothibi. 2.35 Bouquet. 3.10 Wahraan. 3.45 Baashir (ew). 4.20 Star Seeking (ew) 4.55 Tinto (ew). 5.30 Noorban (ew).

KEMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Tiger Bay. 1.30 Neptune Legend (ew). 2.05 Hierarchy. 2.40 Hukum. 3.15 Hold Fast (ew). 3.50 Astaroth. 4.25 Super Over (ew).

HAYDOCK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Hafit. 1.45 Lord Glitters. 2.20 Praiano (ew). 2.55 Rajinsky (ew). 3.30 Starman. 4.05 Jabbarockie (ew). 5.15 Gin Palace (ew).

STRATFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.25 Camprond. 1.55 Presentandcounting. 2.30 Bagan. 3.05 Licklighter. 3.40 Jamacho. 4.15 Jarlath (ew). 4.50 Strensham Court.

THIRSK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.40 Galileo Lass (ew). 2.15 Tuscan. 2.50 Blenheim Boy. 3.25 Oso Rapido (ew). 4.00 Far Hope (ew). 4.35 Baby Alya. 5.10 Celtic Art. 5.40 Haveagomecca.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.25 Parikarma (ew). 6.00 Unique Cut (ew). 6.30 Loves Me Likearock. 7.00 Mohi (ew). 7.30 Bashosh. 8.00 Hofflepuff (ew). 8.30 Lexington Fury (ew).

NAVAN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.20 Chestnutter. 1.50 Stanhope (ew). 2.25 Chocquinto (ew). 3.00 Heart To Heart. 3.35 Climate. 4.10 Evergreen And Red (ew). 4.45 Boiler Value (ew).

