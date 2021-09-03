Arrest on suspicion of abduction after 2-year-old linked with Alicante found





By Andrew Atkinson

A man has been detained at Glasgow Airport on suspicion of abduction after a missing two-year-old girl was found at Manchester Airport, having been linked to be in Alicante.

Police issued an urgent appeal after toddler Gracie-May went missing from home in Lancaster, prior to announcing on August 30 that she had been found safe and well at Manchester Airport.

She was with a woman, who will be voluntarily interviewed by detectives, as reported by The Leader.

Michael Horrocks, 39, has been arrested said Lancashire Police in connection with Gracie-May’s disappearance.

The suspect who had boarded a flight to Spain with a woman and the toddler on August 25 remains in custody.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to again thank everybody who shared our appeal and played a key role in helping with our investigation to find Gracie-May.”