



Mojácar has hosted the 10th Mojácar Town Paddle Tennis Tournament, organised by the Local Council’s Sports Department, which as ever attracted great interest among fans of the sport.

With 50 participants, among them locals and people from different parts of the region, the 10th Mojácar Town 2021 Tournament saw the highest participation in the competition to date.

The La Mata Sport Centre courts were the venue for the different events, which were very hard-fought and with a high turnout from the public, who, following all the social distancing and face mask recommendations, cheered on their teams at all times.

In a very hard-fought competition, the winners in the men’s category A were the pair made up of Antonio Alarcón from Mojácar and Iván Segura. In the women’s category A, first place was for Pilar Belmonte and Elena Fernández.

In the men’s category B, Mario Belmonte and Miguel Ruiz from Mojácar took first position. The pair who came second, Carlos García Alix and Rosendo Alarcón, also from Mojácar, should be highlighted. They fought a close final, keeping the audience entertained. In the women’s B categories, Arancha de Pedro and Elena Becerra took first place.

Mojácar Council Sports Councillor, Francisco García Cerdá, was in charge of presenting the prizes, which were donated by Mojácar Council. The local authority was also in charge of providing the refreshments for the participants.

The good performances of local sportspeople, who even improved on last year’s excellent rankings, is worth noting.

Francisco García Cerdá expressed his gratitude to all the sportspeople for being there despite the inconveniences, both for players and members of the public, which following the health recommendations mean. He also highlighted the sportsmanship displayed throughout the competition, as well as the high level of play by all the sportspeople, encouraging them to carry on taking part in this now unmissable event for paddle tennis enthusiasts.

The Sports Councillor also wanted to highlight the work of the Municipal Paddle Tennis School, which over the years has been training and perfecting the game techniques of many local sportspeople.