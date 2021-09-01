Red Cross rescues 423 people from drowning in the province





The Red Cross attended to a total of 9,473 people in need of medical attention and a further 9,153 services of a social nature during the summer on beaches in the province of Alicante.

Medical care has increased by 13%, which includes attention for bites of marine animals, cuts, burns and sunstrokes. Assistance to the disables has quadrupled compared to last year, going from 2,021 in 2020 to 9,153 this year, thanks to the additional accessible points introduced by municipalities, and the support of the AXA Foundation with special areas for people with functional diversity.

A further 423 people have been rescued from the sea by the Red Cross for either being in trouble while swimming, on board boats, practicing sports or simply relaxing in the water. Within that number, rescue teams have made 145 transfers to hospitals this summer.

The organisation has been present on 28 beaches in the province with more than 200 rescue staff, including aquatic lifeguards, health personnel, drivers, boat skippers, etc. deployed. This work has been made possible thanks to the agreements with 4 municipalities: in the province of Alicante, the red Cross is present in Xàbia, Denia, Santa Pola and Guardamar del Segura .

The Red Cross Maritime Rescue program has also had a busy year, carrying out this year a total of 200 actions to support boats or people in danger at sea in the Valencian Community, of which 149 have been carried out in the province of Alicante.