



The Valencian Community will begin to relax it’s covid restrictions from next Monday, 6 September, when the limitations on capacity and the closure of nightlife will end.

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig , made the announcement on Monday during a radio interview on Onda Cero. In it, he confirmed that the de-escalation of measures will begin next Monday and will last for a month, with the aim that the Valencia Day holiday on 9 October can be celebrated within a situation of “new normality.”

According to the deadlines set by Puig, at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission that will also take place on Monday, offficials will decide how the process of easing the restrictions will be managed

In the interview he spoke of the improving epidemiological situation and the “positive impact on the virus of the vaccination” that has now been administered to 76% of the population over 12 years of age.

The aim, he said, is to celebrate the Valencia Day holiday on 9 October as close to normality as we can get.

“Now the accumulated incidence is below 200 cases per 100,000 for the first time since July,” said Puig, although in the province of Alicante, at 264, it is notably higher s we will continue to do what the experts tell us.”

On Monday, Health reported 235 new cases of coronavirus in the province. Alicante once again had the largest number of positives in the Community, with an additional 147 diagnosed in Valencia and 59 in Castellón. However, the infections are decreasing, as this Tuesday has the lowest daily number of new positives in the province in almost two months, since July 5.

After many ups and downs in recent days, hospital pressure has finally experienced a significant drop. As of Monday, in Alicante hospitals there were 166 patients with coronavirus, 22 less than on Monday. Occupancy in Intensive Care Units also fell from 51 to 47 patients.

However, the pandemic has claimed four more lives in the province, all of the deaths occurring in the last seven days. With this, the accumulated number of deaths since March 2020 amounts to 2,919. In the remainder of the Community, another nine deaths were reported on Monday.