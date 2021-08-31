



By Andrew Atkinson

The Plenary of l’Alfàs has approved the expropriation of land for the construction of a roundabout on the N-332, which is linked to the EDUSI.

It is an action linked to the promotion of sustainable urban mobility that will be financed with ERDF funds, within the framework of the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI) of l’Alfàs del Pi.

The EDUSI ‘L’Alfàs del Pi Territorio Saludable’ is a project aimed at improving the connection between the two main urban centres of l’Alfàs del Pi, the administrative centre and Albir beach, which will be achieved in two phases.

The operation is linked to sustainable urban mobility, which will involve an investment of 1,925,000 euros, 50% co-financed with ERDF funds.

The first phase, the bidding process for which has already started, includes the creation of a bicycle lane on Constitución avenue and the repair of the camí de la Mar bike path, the removal of the current intersection between these two streets with the construction of a roundabout.

It also includes the improvement of the urban environment and the accessibility of the FGV stop.

The second phase will connect the Camí de la Mar bikeway with Avenida del Albir up to the intersection with Camí Vell d’Altea and will improve road traffic management on the N-332 with the construction of two roundabouts at the intersections with Camí de la Mar and Sant Pere avenue.

Spokesman for the Government team, Toni Such said: “With the expropriation project approved in plenary session, the final step has now been taken prior to starting the tender for this second phase, which includes the two roundabouts on the N-332, in addition of bike lanes.”

Specifically, about 250 m² of land has been expropriated to be able to build the roundabout that connects the N-332 with Sant Pere avenue.

The objective of the Government team is to be able to put this project out to tender at the beginning of October.

The EDUSI ‘L’Alfàs del Pi Territorio Saludable’ is structured in three main areas – smart city, sustainable city and inclusive city, all around the concept of health. It is a project that will involve an investment of 10 million euros, 50% co-financed with ERDF funds, through the Plurriregional Operational Program of Spain 2014-2020 (POPE).