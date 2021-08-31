



Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club Racing San Miguel coach Dani Pérez Williscroft is pleased with the way the pre-season friendlies have gone, ahead of the new 2021-22 season.

“The team drew 1-1 against Sporting San Fulgencio in a game dominated, from start to finish,” said Dani.

Racing pressed Sporting’s goal with captain Gabri Ruiz Vicente giving them a 1-0 lead, when firing home from the edge of the penalty area.

“We played well in the absence of leading players out through injury – players who have stood out in pre-season, including Chispas.

“We will continue to work hard ahead of the new campaign that gets underway this month,” said Dani.

Racing Youth team beat Torrevieja as cadets Anton, Pablo Casañas, Lucas and Paco feature

Racing San Miguel youth team defeated Torrevieja 5-1 in a fixture played in high temperatures in a six-goal thriller – with four cadets featuring for Racing in Anton, Pablo Casañas, Lucas and Paco.

Torrevieja dominated early on, with Racing coming more into the game as it progressed, going on to create a plethora of chances.

Roberto Carlos opened the scoring after an assist by Yusuf, with Abraham putting Racing 2-0 ahead, prior to Yusuf netting the third.

Ekain gave Racing a 4-0 lead, after netting from a direct free kick by Abraham, that came off a post.

Amine bagged Racing’s fifth early in the second half, with Torrevieja netting a consolation goal from the penalty spot.