



By Andrew Atkinson

Gogglebox C4 TV stars Tom Malone, wife Julie, and daughter Vanessa, along with her three children had a break in the Costa Blanca, basking in temperatures hitting 30 degrees, ahead of filming the new series of the popular programme later this month.

Looking cool and tanned, wearing sunglasses and a panama hat, Tom quipped: “Fancy going all the way to Spain – and shopping in Primark!”

The Malones were shopping at one of Europe’s biggest shopping malls La Zenia Boulevard on the Orihuela Costa, Alicante.

The family, who have featured on Gogglebox since 2013, were staying in Quesada, in a friend’s villa: “We went into Tesco in Quesada – and got some HP sauce and Vimto!,” said joker Tom.

Mother of three, Vanessa, an NHS Nurse, who joined Gogglebox for the first time in March for the 17th series, said: “We are loving our time in the Spanish sunshine enjoying a lovely family break.”

The Malones are filmed six hours a night, two days a week, and Tom said: “We have been in the show for seven years and are looking forward when we begin filming the new series in September.”

Tom, a lorry driver, and Julie, a receptionist, have four children, Lee, Vanessa, Tom jnr and Shaun.

Shaun, formerly on Gogglebox, is a coach at Manchester United working in its Ability Counts Disability programme.

Professional dancer, model, choreographer and TikTok star, Tom junior, 26, who has performed with Rita Ora, Fergie and Wiley, left Gogglebox in 2020, after six and a half years.

The Malones have three Rottweiler dogs, Lucy, Joe and Dave, the latter famed for appearances in the show, sitting on the sofa with the family, in front of cakes and biscuits, while watching TV.

Grandparents to four children, Tom and Julie both looked slim after losing weight during the coronovirus lockdown.

“We have been to the beach in Torrevieja – but couldn’t go into to the sea because the red flag was flying!,” laughed Tom.

“We’ve enjoyed our two weeks in Spain but now we are returning to UK to start filming,” added Tom.