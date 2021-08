During the week of August 23 to 29, 293 new cases have been diagnosed in the Torrevieja Health Authority.

It represents a significant decrease compared to the previous week in which 446 cases were diagnosed.

The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days also decreases slightly and stands at 401.80 cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants.

In Los Montesinos three new cases have been diagnosed.

Caption: Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.