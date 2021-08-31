



CD Benijofar chalked-up their first pre-season friendly victory in a 1-0 win against Atletico Benejuzar.

“The team worked very hard throughout, with the first victory of the season achieved against Atletico Benejúzar.

“After a defensive first half, in the second half the Greens turned into attack mode and had several clear chances to score more goals.

“The pre-season has been very tough – with several games in the space of a few days – along with very hard training sessions, ahead of the 2021-22 season,” said a club spokesperson.

Caption: CD Benijofar pre-season friendly 1-0 win against Atletico Benejuzar.