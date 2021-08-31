



In Part 1 of a three-part Leader Exclusive Andrew Atkinson talks to Orihuela based Casey Shaddock whose parents became famous for Shaddock’s Rainbow Supermarket in Lake Jackson, Texas, USA.

My father, Bill Shaddock, moved to Lake Jackson in the early 1950’s and in 1954 he worked for Gerland’s grocery store as manager – just across the street from what would become Shaddock’s Rainbow Supermarket.

When he went to work, he made a deal with the Gerland brothers for a bonus, based on profits and sales.

Due to dad’s efforts, the LJ store became the most profitable in the chain and as a result the Gerlands intentionally started writing-off tax expenses to that store, which cut into my dad’s bonuses.

From the beginning, dad had told the Gerlands to hold onto his bonuses – he would ask for them in the future.

In 1957, due to the Gerlands’ action, he handed in his notice – and asked for all of his bonuses.

If I remember correctly, the amount was in the $50,000 range – a fortune back then!

Because my dad was so well liked, the community encouraged him to open his own grocery store.

At that time, Dow owned the land where the store and future shops would be located. Surprisingly, he talked Dr. Beutel into conducting a straw vote on a proposal to sell the land to him.

Approximately 1,200 favourable votes were cast – only 19 voters wanted to use the land as a park – an outcome unheard of back then!

So, dad went to work putting together his plan, with backing from the local community and tremendous support from Groce Wearden, a huge grocery supplier in Houston, he was able to make his dream come true.

During the next year, he planned and built his new grocery store and in June 1958, Shaddock’s Rainbow Supermarket opened its doors, with my mother, Mildred Shaddock cutting the ribbon. Several employees from Gerlands followed my father, including Willie. Even after my father sold his business interests, he was still part of the family.

Subsequently, dad opened stores in Angleton in the Beachway Shopping Centre and in Dickinson.

I recall a relative of Bing Crosby lived a few doors down from us on Poinsettia and one Christmas Mr Crosby and his family came to visit – with my father having to open the store late at night for them to shop so they would not be harassed by the public.

Captions: 1958, Shaddock’s Rainbow Supermarket opens with Mildred Shaddock cutting the ribbon.