



By Andrew Atkinson, Torrevieja

As August petered out and September breezed in there is a significant decrease of beachgoers in Torrevieja.

Queues no longer formed, as in August with beaches packed to capacity at Los Locos beach and further up the coast, with stewards in attendance.

Early September there were plenty of beach spaces available as Covid-19 restricted roped-off areas remain in situ.

At the height of summer in August queues snaked along the promenade – with cases of people racing onto the beach to place towels and chairs.