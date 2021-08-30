



By Andrew Atkinson

Lancashire Police have announced they have found two-year-old Gracie-May Rogers – who was believed to be in Alicante amid an alleged abduction.

“A 35-year-old woman will be questioned by police after being stopped at Manchester Airport with a two-year-old girl who had been reported missing,” said a police spokesperson.

Gracie-May from Lancaster has been taken to a safe place by police after being found in the woman’s company at Manchester Airport on August 29.

A 39-year-old man who police also wanted to speak to in relation to Gracie-May’s disappearance has not returned to the UK.

Police stated the woman will be interviewed, but was not under arrest.

Lancashire Police said in a statement: “We asked for help to find missing two-year-old Gracie-May from Lancaster.

“We are pleased to say officers collected Gracie-May at Manchester Airport in the company of a woman. She has now been taken to a place of safety.

“A 35-year-old woman who we wanted to speak to in connection with Gracie-May’s disappearance was detained by officers without incident.

“While she is not under arrest she will be voluntarily interviewed, in due course.

“A 39-year-old man we wanted to speak to in connection with Gracie-May’s disappearance has not returned to the UK.

“We would like to thank everybody who shared our appeal and played a key role in helping with our investigation to find Gracie-May. Your support, as ever, is massively appreciated.”

Prior to Gracie-May being found she was last seen with her mother Kelly Gibson on August 24.

It is believed they boarded a plane from Glasgow airport on August 25 along with Gracie’s father Lee Rogers and arrived in Alicante on the same day.

There had been no confirmed sightings of them in Spain.

Police were treating Gracie-May as a missing child and both Kelly Gibson, 35, and Lee Rogers, 39, were wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

Detective Inspector Andy Ellis, of Lancaster CID, said at the time of Gracie-May going missing: “The last information we have is that the family landed in Alicante, but as there have been no confirmed sightings since then it is possible that they have moved on.

“We are working closely with our partners in the Spanish Police and our overriding priority is the safe return of this young child.”

Main Captions: Boarding plane from Glasgow airport with Gracie’s father Lee Rogers to Alicante. Photo: Alicante National Police.