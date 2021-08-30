



For the second year in a row, Mojácar has had to celebrate its festivities in honour of its patron saint San Agustín under strict health regulations, which have forced the suspension of many of the traditional activities of many years.

Nonetheless, the restrictions due to the Covid-19 crisis did allow Mojácar to honour its Patron Saint with a mass held in the Santa María parish Church and officiated by Parish Priest Miguel Esteban Jerez.

It was a doubly emotional religious celebration as this Holy Mass also served as a farewell to Miguel Esteban Jerez in his pastoral mission in Mojácar after many years of service to Mojácar’s faithful. From now on he is in charge of the parish of Aguadulce and the House of Spirituality.

Despite the restrictions, also adapted to the health restrictions, the open-air activities organised by the Culture and Festivities Department, have been taking place throughout August, especially in the week in which the patron saint festivities should have been celebrated.

The ribbon races, the sports activities, the water offering, the proclamation, the queens and dames of honour, dance, processions and “tardeo” (early evening tapas or drinks), the having fun with friends and family are left for next year, when undoubtedly it will be possible to bring back this such special event which Mojácar residents have been celebrating for as long as anyone can remember.