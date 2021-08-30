



With the Mar Menor hitting the national and Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader headline news, due to the ecological disaster many people have aired their opinions, confirming that many on the region’s local beaches are safe to swim in.

Bill Easson said: “I went to San Pedro beach for breakfast and chose Terra Cica on La Curva, where at 9.15am there were already three dozen Spanish standing waist deep in the Mar Menor, chatting in groups.

“I had to laugh, as I’ve been reading stories of doom and gloom by expats – even I was beginning to get spooked by them.

“Fear not, San Pedro is fine. The water is clear, the fish are swimming – and the sea birds are diving for them!”

Fabrice Poyot quipped: “Playa de Los Najeros, Torrevieja, is clean – with no dead fish – there’s plenty enough to nibble at your feet!”

Franca van den Berg said: “We have been swimming in the Mar Menor in Santiago de la Ribera. There are no dead fish, they are alive, with clear water.”

Jo Pease said: “We were at Los Urrutias beach and the water was murky – with a few dead fish and lots of jellyfish.

“We were advised by the Lifeguard not to bathe in the water – as it is toxic, his words- definitely swim in the Mediterranean.”

Bjarn Jensen said: “Swim in the ‘real’ sea. There are so many nice beaches, from San Pedro Del Pinatar and northwards.”