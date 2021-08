Navan 154-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Eriskay (6-1) trained by Dermot Weld and ridden by O.J. Orr landed the Irish Stallions Farms EBF Fillies Maiden over 5 furlongs at Navan on Saturday – the first leg of a fromthehorsesmouth.info 154-1 treble.

Aidan O’Brien saddled Hms Endeavour (3-1) with J.A. Heffernan up to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Dollar Value (9-2) from 13-2 trained by T.G. McCourt and ridden by C.T. Keane landed the 20 runners Racing Next At Navan Handicap over 1m 6f to complete the treble. A Patent paid £259.

Caption: Aidan O’Brien saddled Hms Endeavour to victory at Navan.

