



CF ORIHUELA – 5 SC TORREVIEJA – 0

CD THADER – 0 CF ORIHUELA – 0 (Orihuela won on pens)

CD THADER – 2 SC TORREVIEJA – 1

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Thader´s main sponsor Telfy, instigated a first tri tournament at Moi Gomez stadium last Saturday night. As well as three 45-minute matches, the fans that remained were treated to Latino music by a Spanish rock group. But, 3 days before Telfy´s tournament, Thader faced newly formed Costa City from Elche.

Up against lower ranked sides in friendlies, Thader had so far come out on top, and this match was no exception. Although the score line was 5-1, it could easily have been a lot more. Goals from Alberto, Quino, Lloyd, Jony & Dani Lucas, showed how there is new found belief to score throughout the team.

So, onto the tri tournament, and first up were tercera div side Orihuela against newly promoted 1st regional outfit SC Torrevieja. The gulf in class was evident, as Orihuela romped to an easy 5 goal victory, over a poor Torrevieja side.

Twas a quick turnaround for Orihuela, for less than 5 mins after the final whistle, they were back out on the pitch again. This time the opponents were hosts Thader, who were wearing a very impressive brand new blue and white striped kit. On 11 mins, Ruben, then Quino, then Ruben again, forced the opposition keeper into making 3 important saves in quick succession.

Orihuela should have opened the scoring on 14 mins, when Julen somehow shot wide of a gaping goal.

Juan picked up a booking for a nasty foul on the edge of the box, as Thader came under the cosh. Although Orihuela were creating the better chances, Quino almost stole the points for the hosts. Last season’s top goal scorer, hit the side netting from an acute angle on 38 mins, then from the next attack, forced the keeper into a fine acrobatic save. Only a last-ditch goal line clearance on 42 mins, denied Orihuela from taking the lead, as the game finished all square.

As tournament rules dictated that a result was required, each side prepared to take an initial 3 penalties. Both Ruben and Dani Lucas sent the keeper the wrong way, but as all 3 Orihuela spot kicks were converted, Rafa´s missed effort proved costly.

Therefore, the Thader v Torrevieja match now became academic, as Orihuela had already won the tournament. In a scrappy match, Thader should have made light work of their pink shirted opponents, but eventually had to settle for a narrow victory. Hortega´s header narrowly missed the target on 9 mins, following a delightful free kick to the far post by Ruben.

Next it was Borja, who could only watch as his goal bound effort was pushed aside. From the resultant corner, Fran found himself unmarked on the goal line, before applying a touch to put Thader ahead. Midway through the half, Dani Lucas was brought down inside the box, dusted himself off, before cheekily chipping an audacious penalty into the net. Torrevieja pulled a goal back on 40 mins, then in the dying seconds, almost snatched an equaliser.

Next Sunday at 11.30 am, Thader embark on a new Preferente division season. Benferri will be the visitors to Moi Gomez stadium, Rojales, for what should be a hard game, if last season’s 0-1 defeat is anything to go by.

Caption: Action from the 0-0 draw between Thader and Orihuela

@miguelmenarguez_photos