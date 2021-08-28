Saturday Racing. Revised selections Beverley and Newmarket





Tis Marvellous (3.15) trained by Clive Cox and ridden by Paul Hannigan is a fromthehorsesmouth.info revised selection, tipped each-way in the William Hill C1 Listed Sprint Stakes over 5 furlongs at Beverley, due to Hurricane Ivor declared a non-runner.

At Newmarket fromthehorsesmouth.info revised selection is Cambridgeshire (5.05) trained by Martin Meade and ridden by Andrea Atzeni, due to Arthur’s Realm declared a non-runner in the Close Brothers Property Finance Handicap over 1m 2f.

Caption: Clive Cox trained Tis Marvellous (3.15) revised selection in William Hill Listed Sprint at Beverley.

