Racing Saturday: Goodwood, Cartmel and Redcar





Clitheroe to shine in tote Prestige Group 3 Stakes at Goodwood

By Andrew Atkinson

David Simcock trained Clitheroe (1.50) is tipped each-way in the tote Prestige Group 3 Stakes over 7 furlongs at Goodwood on Saturday.

Jamie Spencer takes the mount on two-year-old Clitheroe who was noted when finishing second of 12 on debut at Newbury on August 13.

David O’Meara saddles seven-year-old Escobar (2.25) in the Class 2 tote Quadpot Handicap over 7f under 9st 4lbs, with Jason Watson up, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Escobar, who finished fifth of 18 in a Group 2 at York on August 19 over 7f, carrying 9st 9lbs, is overdue a return to the winners enclosure having been in class 1 company, last winning in October 2019.

Stylish Icon (1.15) is selected each-way. Nagano (3.00) trained by Roger Varian and ridden by David Egan is tipped to land the Group 3 tote March Stakes over 1m 6f.

Richard Hannon trained Chindit (3.35) with P.J. Dobbs up, is tipped to win the Group 2 tote Celebration Stakes over 1m, carrying 8st 12lbs.

Skypower (4.10) and Indianopolis (ew); Roar (ew) I’m the finale.

CARTMEL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.50 Ibbenburen. 3.25 Timetoroe. 4.00 Onthefrontfoot. 4.35 More Buck’s. 5.15 Cesar Et Rosalie (ew). 5.50 Finisk River (ew). 6.20 Universal Folly (ew).

REDCAR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.05 Mr Coco Bean. 4.40 Better Half. 5.10 International Boy. 5.40 Bellstreet Bridie. 6.10 Corvair (ew). 6.45 Spanish Angel (ew) 20-1. 7.15 Absolute Dream (ew). 7.45 Moliwood.

Caption: Jamie Spencer rides Clitheroe (1.50) in tote Prestige Group 3 Stakes at Goodwood.

