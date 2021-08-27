Racing Saturday at Beverley and Windsor





Haggas to Breeze in with Hurricane Ivor in William Hill Sprint Stakes at Beverley

By Andrew Atkinson

William Haggas saddles Hurricane Ivor (3.15) in the Class 1 William Hill Sprint Stakes over 5 furlongs at Beverley on Saturday.

Tom Marquand takes the ride on each-way tip Hurricane Ivor under 9st 2lbs, noted when finishing third of 22 at York in a C2 race on August 18 over 5f, when beaten 3/4 length and a neck, carrying 9st 8lbs.

Ella McCain could make all the difference with her 5lbs claim on Our Little Pony (3.50) 20-1 tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info under top weight of 10st at the Yorkshire track.

BEVERLEY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.05 Barn Owl. 2.40 Convection. 3.15 Hurricane Ivor (ew). 3.50 Our Little Pony (ew). 4.25 Ugo Gregory (ew). 5.00 Fireworks. 5.30 Visitant (ew) 16-1.

WINDSOR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.20 Lady Quickstep (ew). 4.55 Codify. 5.25 Yimou. 6.00 Domino Darling (ew). 6.30 Solid Stone. 7.00 Captain Claret (ew). 7.30 Love Of Zoffany.

