Racing Saturday at Beverley and Windsor

Haggas to Breeze in with Hurricane Ivor in William Hill Sprint Stakes at Beverley

William Haggas saddles Hurricane Ivor (3.15) in the Class 1 William Hill Sprint Stakes over 5 furlongs at Beverley on Saturday.

Tom Marquand takes the ride on each-way tip Hurricane Ivor under 9st 2lbs, noted when finishing third of 22 at York in a C2 race on August 18 over 5f, when beaten 3/4 length and a neck, carrying 9st 8lbs.

Ella McCain could make all the difference with her 5lbs claim on Our Little Pony (3.50) 20-1 tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info under top weight of 10st at the Yorkshire track.

BEVERLEY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.05 Barn Owl. 2.40 Convection. 3.15 Hurricane Ivor (ew). 3.50 Our Little Pony (ew). 4.25 Ugo Gregory (ew). 5.00 Fireworks. 5.30 Visitant (ew) 16-1.

WINDSOR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.20 Lady Quickstep (ew). 4.55 Codify. 5.25 Yimou. 6.00 Domino Darling (ew). 6.30 Solid Stone. 7.00 Captain Claret (ew). 7.30 Love Of Zoffany.

Caption: William Haggas saddles Hurricane Ivor (3.15) in William Hill Sprint Stakes at Beverley.

