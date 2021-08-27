



By Andrew Atkinson

A pioneering drone project brought in this summer to help the emergency services in time of rescuing people in difficulties in the sea was called into action in saving a drowning woman in Guardamar.

The drone played a major role in helping rescuing the woman after she got into difficulties 150 metres out to sea at a beach in Guardamar del Segura.

At the time of the rescue a yellow flag was flying and due to strong currents the woman was taken out to sea.

The drone was launched to lower a life jacket after the Red Cross Lifeguard and Rescue service activated it.

After the life jacket was dropped a rescue boat manoeuvred its way to the distressed woman.

After the incident in Guardamar, a drone located two other swimmers in difficulties at a Valencian beach in Cullera, 100 metres from shore.

The pioneering life saving drone is part of a ‘Stop Drowning’ initiative launched by the Valencia regional government in August.

Currently Drones monitor the coastline in 10 municipalities, including Guardamar, Benidorm, Javea and Denia, flying over beaches and out to sea, notifying lifeguards of the exact location of distressed swimmers, facilitating vital first aid by launching a lifeline.

The pioneering drone project could be used in all coastal areas in Spain in the future.

Caption: Drowning woman in Guardamar saved by drone. Photo credit 112.