



The “Summer Mini-Igloo in Mojácar” Competition, organised by Mojácar Council in collaboration with the company Ecovidrio, has reached the home stretch for anyone interested in getting a mini-igloo for recycling glass at home.

Up until 31st August, all those who are interested will have to email a photo in which they appear next to a glass recycling igloo to oficinaturismomojacar@gmail.com, giving their first name and surnames and a telephone contact number.

In the case of under-18s, the photograph has to include a signed document with the name of the responsible person, ID and that they authorise Mojácar Council to publish the photograph sent in in the context of the “I want to take away a mini-igloo” competition. In the subject you must indicate “I want to take away a mini-igloo”.

Only one photo per person will be allowed.

All the photos received will be displayed on the Council Facebook page until 31st August, and the one with the most likes will be the winner, evaluating the most original. The “voting” will end at midnight on 31st August.

The winners are eligible for one of two glass mini-igloos.

The Local Council will contact the winners. The deadline for claiming the prize will be 1st September.

In the event of a tie in the number of “likes”, the one with the most shares of the post and the image will be looked at, and in the event of a tie in “likes” and the number of shares, there will be a tiebreaker, posting the tied photos again.

By taking part in the competition, it is understood that you give your consent to the Local Council to publish the images for the “SUMMER MINI-IGLOO IN MOJÁCAR” COMPETITION on municipal social media.

This fun competition is part of the different campaigns which the Local Authority, through its Environment Department and the department head Emmanuel Agüero, is running with the aim of putting Mojácar among the localities which are sustainable and rooted in respect for the environment.