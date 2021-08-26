



The Branch met in July at Tipsy Terrace, Hondón de los Frailes, before closing until September. Members were updated on Legion information as well as Branch events later in the year, including The Golf Day, Poppy Ball and the Centenary Remembrance Service in November.. As the social aspect is so important, members were delighted that plans were in hand to be able to gather again with friends.

After the main meeting, the social time included taking members back to 15th February 1971 (Decimal Day) with a competition in £ s. d. The lucky prize winners were then given chocolate coins!

Anyone who would like information about the Branch or future events, is asked to contact the secretary on hondonvalley.secretary@rbl.community. The Branch is due to meet again in September with the date and location being available shortly.

Photo shows winners with their chocolate money.