



To many English Premier League fans, it is not a surprise that Harry Kane is the favorite player. But what about Christian Eriksen or Mohamed Salah? In this article, we will discuss who is considered to be some of the smartest players in the English Premier League. We will focus on three major League club’s players: Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea FC. This article discusses how these worthy players have been performing over the past few seasons.

Best Players in the English Premier League:

Here we have got the facts and statistical-based data of the best Premier League players. Let’s get started with the famous names of League:

Harry Kane:

In the English Premier League, there are a lot of favorite players that fans cheer for. One favorite player is Harry Kane, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur and England. He has been playing in the Premier League since 2011, and he currently holds several records relating to goals scored and goal-scoring rates. In this blog post, we will explore why Harry Kane is one of the best players in England!

In 2016, he became the quickest player to reach 100 Premier League goals. He scored his first goal against Stoke City on September 18th, 2011, and reached that milestone just 41 games later. This can be considered as one of the vital reasons why people go for online bookmakers

football odds. Moreover, Harry Kane’s record for most consecutive appearances with a goal stands at 11 from October 21st, 2015 to January 12th, 2016. He is also the only player to score in six consecutive Premier League matches from November 23rd, 2015 to January 16th, 2016.

Harry Kane has a fantastic goal-scoring rate for his club and country. In 116 appearances with Tottenham Hotspur, he’s scored 65 goals at an average of 0.55 goals per game. Internationally, he’s scored seven goals in 18 appearances at an average of 0.39 goals per game (including the goal that secured England a spot in this year’s World Cup).

Raheem Sterling:

Raheem Sterling made his first start for Queens Park Rangers in a pre-season friendly against Seattle Sounders FC on 18th July 2012 as an 89th-minute substitute, playing alongside fellow Englishman Jay Bothroyd up top. His debut was a successful one, scoring his first goal for QPR in the 88th minute of normal time.

In July 2012, Sterling was loaned to Liverpool and signed a permanent deal with them at the end of that season. He made an immediate impact on Merseyside as he helped propel Brendan Rodgers’ team into second place in the Premier League behind Manchester City.

Dele Alli:

In the 2015-16 season, Alli scored 18 goals in 50 games for club and country. He also helped Tottenham Hotspur clinch a spot to return to Europe’s elite continental competition after more than half a century without playing on the continent, scoring twice against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium with one goal coming from his first touch of the ball in the 12th minute.

Philippe Coutinho:

Philippe Coutinho is one of the favorite players in the English Premier League. He has made a name for himself with his ability to pick out passes and shots from long range. His dribbling skills are also worth admiring, he can take on defenders at will or make space for teammates by moving into open spaces across the pitch.

The Liverpool midfielder has been one of the standout players this season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, which is on course to finish in second place behind runaway leaders Manchester City. Coutinho was superb once again as he scored twice and assisted another two goals in Sunday’s impressive win over Southampton at Anfield.

David Silva:

David Silva is a favorite player in the English Premier League. He has made more than 150 appearances since he joined Manchester City in 2010 and his performances have helped them to win two league titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups, and two Community Shields. His style of play can be described as individualistic where he focuses on dribbling with either foot, and he has a low center of gravity which means that even if opponents win the ball from him they have to beat him in a one-on-one duel.

Sergio Aguero:

Sergio Aguero, a favorite player for many in the English Premier League. The Argentinean striker has been one of Manchester City’s key players since he joined them from Atletico Madrid back in 2011. He is currently their top scorer this season with 24 goals and will be looking to add more as they chase down Chelsea who are currently top of the table.