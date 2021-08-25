



By Andrew Atkinson

Jean-Claude Rouget trained Raabihah is set for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after winning the Prix de Pomone at Deauville on August 22.

“I’d love to think we can have another crack at the Arc, that was the reason she was kept in training,” said Shadwell’s racing manager Angus Gold.

Owned by Shadwell Estates, four-year-old filly Raabihah kept on strongly in the Group 2 Darley Prix over 1m 4 1/2f on good to soft going, under jockey Cristian Demuro, beating Andre Fabre trained Joie De Soir.

Having stepped back up to an extended mile and a half, it was an impressive performance in gaining a 2 1/2 lengths victory.

“She got beat a couple of times earlier this season. But as Jean-Claude Rouget said to me, sometimes with these fillies who have a relatively hard time at three.

“She was racing at the top table and it can just take them a while to get back to that level.

“We gave her a break at the stud, and it’s just taken her three runs to get back up to speed.

“The distance is exactly what she should be running over on pedigree and it was great to get her back on track.

“I don’t see any reason why she wouldn’t go for the Arc. Jean-Claude just wants to see how she comes out of it first, before deciding whether she runs in the Vermeille first or not.

“Last year she wasn’t very far behind the best and while people had been questioning her, having been beaten a few times, it was great to get her back on track, win a Group Two and show that she’s trained on,” added Gold.

Caption: Jean-Claude Rouget trained Raabihah: Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe target. Photo: Twitter.

The post Jean-Claude Rouget trained Raabihah eyes Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.