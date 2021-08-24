



Former Orihuela and Villarreal player José María Cases made his debut for Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club Sporting Costa Blanca Torrevieja Club in a pre-season friendly against FB Redován.

Veteran striker Cases, 34, gave Torrevieja a 1-0 win after slotting home a penalty, under the watchful eye of coach Carlos Pérez at the Esteban Rosado, along with Ramón, Samy, Alex, Ismael, Burgui, Kevin, Lucas Góngora, Lucas González, Arias and Cristian in the starting line-up.

Cases, who also played at Éibar, Mirandés/Panthrakikos, was signed by former CD Montesinos coach Pérez to bolster his squad, ahead of the 2021-22 season, that kicks-off in September.

Photos: courtesy Sporting Costa Blanca Torrevieja CF.