



By Andrew Atkinson

Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club Racing San Miguel have retained first team coach Dani Pérez Williscroft and staff ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Racing San Miguel technical team first team coach Dani, Physical trainers Alejandro Rubido D’Angelo and Eneko Delgado Deacosta, goalkeeping Coach Ariel Barea and team delegate Dario Garcia are all retained.

“We are committed to continuity for this new season because we believe it is necessary to give confidence to our players, particularly after a season as tough as the last one, in which no one could fully enjoy football,” said club President, Chema Valero.

The Covid-19 affected 2020-21 campaign resulted in fixture cancellations and a reformat of games, into two groups of relegation and promotion.

“We are convinced that they have the ability and desire to lead Racing to the position it deserves, as they have already shown,” said Valero, with the club remaining in the 1st Regional after being placed in the relegation group fixtures last season.

Meanwhile the journeyman and former CD Javea, CFI Alicante, Atzeneta, CD Almoradi, CD Torrevieja, Elche Ilicitiano, and Benidorm CF/Torrellano striker Francois Obele Mvondo, has joined Valencia Regional club CD Murada.

“Obele has a powerful physique and great definition. He is a striker with a nose for goal. He also has extensive experience in the Preferential Third and Regional Group leagues,” said a club spokesperson.

One further arrival is midfielder Javier Del Cueto while the club has retained Victor ‘The Beard’ Segarra Rios.

