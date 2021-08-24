



A married couple were both killed as they were crossing a pedestrian crossing on Avd Desiderio Rodríguez in Torrevieja on Monday evening.

The man, aged 72, died from the impact while his wife, 69, both from Madrid, received treatment from the emergency services but she too died at the scene.

The accident occurred on Monday evening at 9:05 p.m. when the couple were on a pedestrian crossing on Avda Desiderio Rodríguez, close to Playa de Los Náufragos, in front of the Paraíso II urbanization.

The victims were hit by a utility van in which a family of French nationality was traveling. The vehicle was speeding and the driver failed to see the couple who were crossing a marked crosswalk. The pair had been shopping in a supermarket in the area. The impact was brutal since the driver, not seeing the couple, failed to brake, throwing the man and the woman about 20 metres down the road.

The Emergency Coordination Center (CICU) sent a Basic Life Support ambulance and a SAMU ambulance to the scene, which was attended also by Local Police and the Civil Guard.

The 34-year-old driver of the van gave a negative breathalyser test and was arrested for two counts of reckless manslaughter. His wife and four children were in the vehicle with him. The Torrevieja Local Police has since taken over the investigation.

Cars often pick up speed on Avda Desiderio Rodríguez, one of the longest in the city, despite the fact that there are several pedestrian crossings and traffic lights. The avenue has two lanes in each direction. There were previously several speed bumps along the road but they were removed by the Torrevieja City Council.

Image: Vega Baja Digital