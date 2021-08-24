



The number of positive cases increase in Torrevieja and Elche-Crevillent while Orihuela reaches a cumulative incidence of 411

The incidence of the coronavirus has dropped in the province of Alicante by 23 points in recent days, to 338 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, the evolution has been irregular across the different areas, with infection in the regions further south, showing an increase.

The data, published this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health, shows that since the update last Friday, 1,835 positive cases have been registered. The department of Torrevieja has recorded the highest number of new cases, 315, while Orihuela is in third position with 249, slightly fewer than the 258 cases in the area of ​​the General Hospital of Alicante, despite the large population difference, which indicates that the impact has been much greater.

The Orihuela health area has 691 active cases, 29 more than last Friday, and now has the worst situation in the province with an incidence of 411.3.

Torrevieja has 45 more patients, 605, and its rate has risen to 329.59. It has also risen in the health authority of Elche-Crevillent, to 279.27, but is still the lowest index in the area; here there are 439 affected cases, 11 more than four days ago, that is, despite the improvement in the other health districts.

None of them have left the extreme risk area, unlike most of those in the province of Valencia – except Gandia and Xàtiva-Ontinyent.

The highest numbers of patients are in the area covered by the General Hospital of Alicante and Sant Joan d’Alacant, with 1,070 and 897, respectively. Their rates have dropped considerably, to 388.22 and 400.51, also respectively.

Elda and the General Hospital of Elche also experienced significant drops, with 335.66 and 332.64. The area of ​​Marina Baixa also fell to 311.77 and Dénia was 308.28, while Alcoy experienced a decrease, but minimal, of just six points, up to 283.07.

One of the most striking local increases in incidence is in Callosa de Segura, which in these last four days has gone from 79 active cases to 116, with which the rate has climbed from 413.03 to 606, 47. The same has happened in the neighbouring town of Cox: patients have gone from 13 to 24, and the incidence has gone from 176.01 to 324.94.

It is similar in Pilar de la Horadada, which rises from 55 to 70, so the town returns to the extreme risk area, with an index of 313.24. The same is the case in Guardamar del Segura, which stands at 296.55. But the worst municipality in this area is in the city of Torrevieja itself, where there are 338 active cases, 26 more than last Friday, and the incidence is now in the area of ​​maximum danger with 399.21.

The city of Alicante now has a rate of 414.84, while Elche is 300.3; the first drops considerably but the second does so rather more slowly, to the point that in the areas of the city attached to the Hospital del Vinalopó, active cases have actually increased. The incidence in Benidorm is also down, but it is still much too high: 411.64. In Orihuela it remains at 371.95, while in Elda and San Vicente del Raspeig it has reached 363.55 and 371.32, respectively.