



Inspiration of The Ballroom Boys ACT 2 came from Morecambe & Wise

By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

The show must go on! – 19 months following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic Strictly Come Dancing stars Vincent Simone and Ian Waite are returning to the stage in The Ballroom Boys ACT 2 tour.

“I haven’t seen Vincent since March 2020, when our show was closed down, due to coronovirus,” said Ian, 50, who travelled to the Costa Blanca to meet up.

“I came over to Spain to spend a few days with Vincent – along with getting some sunshine – and going through choreography,” said Ian.

The Ballroom Boys ACT 2 UK tour commences in September until November, and returns in 2022, during April-June.

“Our first show is on September 14, touring throughout the UK after a tough time with coronovirus,” said Ian.

Vincent, who lives on the Costa Blanca South with his wife Susan and two children, said: “The Ballroom Boys ACT 2 takes in Hollywood glamour, Tango, etc., and I just can’t wait! We are very proud.

“Ian and myself are best friends and we have a lot of fun, added with the professional passion.”

Ian added: “I’ve known Vincent 25 years and we have so much banter. The inspiration of The Ballroom Boys came from Morecambe & Wise – adding a bit of comedy into the routines.

“I think our comedy routines are the highlights of the show!”.

Italian star Vincent, 42, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing during 2006-12, said: “The thing I like most is being on stage – and having the banter with the audience – they love it. Ian is such an amazing guy.”