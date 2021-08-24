  • Inspiration of The Ballroom Boys ACT 2 came from Morecambe & Wise

By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

The show must go on! – 19 months following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic Strictly Come Dancing stars Vincent Simone and Ian Waite are returning to the stage in The Ballroom Boys ACT 2 tour.

“I haven’t seen Vincent since March 2020, when our show was closed down, due to coronovirus,” said Ian, 50, who travelled to the Costa Blanca to meet up.

Best friends: Vincent and Ian on the Orihuela Costa.
Best friends: Vincent and Ian on the Orihuela Costa.

“I came over to Spain to spend a few days with Vincent – along with getting some sunshine – and going through choreography,” said Ian.

The Ballroom Boys ACT 2 UK tour commences in September until November, and returns in 2022, during April-June.

“Our first show is on September 14, touring throughout the UK after a tough time with coronovirus,” said Ian.

Vincent, who lives on the Costa Blanca South with his wife Susan and two children, said: “The Ballroom Boys ACT 2 takes in Hollywood glamour, Tango, etc., and I just can’t wait! We are very proud.

“Ian and myself are best friends and we have a lot of fun, added with the professional passion.”

Ian added: “I’ve known Vincent 25 years and we have so much banter. The inspiration of The Ballroom Boys came from Morecambe & Wise – adding a bit of comedy into the routines.

“I think our comedy routines are the highlights of the show!”.

Italian star Vincent, 42, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing during 2006-12, said: “The thing I like most is being on stage – and having the banter with the audience – they love it. Ian is such an amazing guy.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here