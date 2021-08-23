



The Murcia Branch would like to say a huge thank you to The Helping Hands charity who put on an Elton John Tribute night

They donated a part of the ticket sales and we held a raffle and The Murcia Branch of The Royal British Legion raised over 750 Euro’s

The Event was organised by Linda Ruth Cook and Her Team.

Thank you to Carlton Entertainments and Events Management for taking the trouble to organise the travel permissions for Nearly Elton and for engineering the evening.

Thank you to all the people and businesses who helped raised this great amount towards helping our serving personal, veterans and their families in our region and beyond.

To all that attended and donated Thank you.

To all the local businesses who donated prizes a huge Thank you, to Mariano’s Camposol A sector Camposol in Mazarron Thank you.

Lesley Sampson Poppy Appeal Coordinator,

Lynn Symonds Branch Secretary

David Haynes Social Secretary

Carl Thomas Chairman (who was doing the music)

Billie Graham-Thomas Welfare Caseworker and Branch Community Support

To find out more about The Royal British Legion Murcia Branch, either email

Murcia.chairman@rbl.community

Murcia.secretary@rbl.community

Murcia.bcs@rbl.community