



Concerns have arisen again surrounding the quality of the water in Mar Menor – after thousands of fingerlings and crustaceans were washed ashore during the early part of last week.

Analysis carried out by the Ministry of the Environment have initially ruled out an episode of anoxia, with oxygen levels said to be normal.

Eight beaches were temporarily closed to allow environmentalists and municipal workers to clear them up.

There has been much criticism of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez who remained on holiday while the Afghan situation was unfolding but good news for the provinces of Alicante and Murcia which have both seen significant drops in the coronavirus incidence.