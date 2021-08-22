Stylish Performer (10-1) Chelmsford course record





By Andrew Atkinson

Stylish Performer (10-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Chelmsford City Cup Handicap over 7 furlongs – the 18th winning tip on Saturday – breaking the course record time of 1.22.58.

Real World (evens), Reach For The Moon (2-5), Yesyes (7-4), Sadmah (4-1), Chez Hans (1-7), Space Blues (11-8), Embittered (4-6), Silent Escape (11-8), Druid’s Altar (9-4), Night Eagle (11-4), Love Neverending (7-4), Blackrod (5-1), Nasim (5-4), Agatha (4-1), Evaluation (3-1), Loves Me Likearock (7-4), Claim The Clown (9-4) and Stylish Performer (10-1) were winning tips.

Caption: Cieren Fallon broke track record on tip Stylish Performer at Chelmsford.

