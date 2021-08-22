Dettori Reaches For The Moon!





By Andrew Atkinson

Real World tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Group 3 Strensall Stakes over 1m beating Lord Glitters in impressive style at York on Saturday.

“When I asked him to go he flew home,” said jubilant jockey Marco Ghiani.

Real World trained by S. Bin Suroor was eased when gaining a 1 1/2 lengths victory, ahead of Group 1 winner Lord Glitters, having travelled well throughout to win impressively.

“What a great horse – very fast – with a good attitude,” said Ghiani.

“Hopefully a Group 1 race will follow as I’m sure he’ll keep improving.

“You aim for the top as a jockey and I’m very pleased with the way things are going,” added Ghiani.

Frankie Dettori rode Reach For The Moon (2-5f) trained by John and Thady Gosden tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the G3 Betway Solaria Stakes over 7f at Sandown Park, ahead of Great Max (15-2).

Yesyes (7-4f) trained by Ralph Beckett tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Stella Artois Listed Stakes over 1m 6f at Chester, ridden by John Egan.

Dhushan (9-2) from 11-2 trained by William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand, selected each-way, was placed in the 22 runners Skybet Melrose Handicap behind winner Valley Forge (10-1) at York.

Sadmah, trained by Kevin Ryan and ridden by Tom Eaves, tipped to win, won the EBF Fillies Conditions Stakes at Chester to complete a 13-1 double at the Roodee.

Night Eagle (11-4) fromthehorsesmouth.info tenth winning selection won the At The Races Handicap over 1m 2f at Lingfield Park on Saturday, under jockey Tom Queally.

Charlie Appleby trained Space Blues (11-8) tipped, landed the Group 2 Skybet City of York Stakes over 7f, under William Buick.

Paul Nicholls saddled tip Chez Hans (1-7) to a comfortable win under Ben Bromley at Newton Abbot.

“I’m very lucky to be riding him. I was happy with the race and went up a gear, when asked.

It’s been fantastic to let me ride against professionals,” said Bromley.

Nigel Hawke trained Speredek tipped each-way finished second at 17-2 from 9-1, ridden by David Noonan at the Devonshire track.

Joseph O’Brien trained Embittered (4-6) and Druids Altar (9-4) were winning selections at Killarney. My Friend The Wind (ew) 10-3 placed.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy romped home on S. Bin Suroor trained Silent Escape (11-8f) tipped at Sandown Park, ahead of Ibiza Rocks (11-2), in the C3 Betway Handicap.

