



Racing San Miguel defeated Atletico Benejuzar 5-2 in a pre-season friendly ahead of the Valencian 1st Regional Group 9 2021-22 season that gets underway in September.

Racing coach Dani Pérez Williscroft said: “It was a good result and all-round performances from the players, despite not having had much training ahead of the new campaign.”

Peke, Esteban, Antonio, O’Rourke and Rico got amongst the goals for Racing.

CD Montesinos pre-season friendlies have taken in games against Redovan, Benferri, Thader and Formentera.

Caption: CD Montesinos busy pre-season ahead of 2021-22 campaign. Photo: FMSC.