A day in Guadalest, Alicante | El Castell de Guadalest | Guadalest Lake





We have wanted to spend a day in Guadalest for a while now and i’m so glad we finally got chance to visit, it was so worth it!

Guadalest is said to be the most beautiful town in Spain and I can see why… The Guadalest castle (El Castell de Guadalest) has the most spectacular views of the green valley below, the mountains and the Guadalest lake which really is as blue as the pictures and is worth driving down to see if you have the time!

The Guadalest resevoir walk is so nice! There is quite a lot to do here but as Guadalest is quite small you can see everything in a day. There are cafes/restaurants, gift shops, museums, a few little squares, etc. You can’t get lost here!

I was worried we wouldn’t get chance to see the whole town in a day but you definitely can!

If you’re staying in Benidorm, Guadalest is a quick 30min drive, but if you don’t have a car, don’t let that stop you from visiting! There is a public bus that travels there daily. If you do have a car, it’s very easy to park here. There is a parking lot right at the entrance which costs only €2 for the day.

I really hope you enjoy your trip to Guadalest.

Parking Location: https://goo.gl/maps/ndUiZXZFknfxfhC79

To access the castle, Enter Grand House: €4 Adult, €2 Child