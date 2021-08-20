



Mojácar Council has, through its Culture department, together with the Fernando de los Rios Consortium and Guadalinfo, created a fun summer, wide-reaching project for youngsters aged from nine onwards as part of the “Verano Digital” project.

The project, dubbed “Mojácar Land”, is a park with a varied theme, chosen by the young creators, and in which you can have fun from a golden tower of light, a roller-coaster, a giant dinosaur, and a giant illuminated indalo, as well as mysterious underground areas, among many other surprises.

The aim of the Local Council has been to create a creativity workshop for youngsters in virtual 3D space: to learn to develop creativity in three dimensions with the challenge of building their own amusement park along with their friends.

Twelve youngsters have taken part in the creation of Mojácar Land. They have been working on the project throughout summer during the whole week.

Mojácar Land is a virtually created meeting place, shared in 3D, with a view to future digital recreational activities for children, although the true enjoyment and use is the design and creation itself, promoting creativity and teamwork among the young participants, responding to the challenges of the motivator from Andalucía Guadalinfo, which manages the Fernando de los Ríos Consortium.

It can be accessed through “verano digital”: Guadalinfo Mojácar will upload the images to the centres Instagram and Facebook.

The new Mojácar, this time virtual, seen through the eyes of youngsters, will continue growing in successive sessions, where the imagination of future generations will be captured in a city of tomorrow with other diversions, challenges and surprises, and which, who knows, could become as visited and appreciated as its big sister: Mojácar, one of Spain’s most beautiful villages.