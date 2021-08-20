



This Thursday 19th of August, Sara Jiménez & Pablo Giménez will be in Mojácar with their flamenco show “Variación a Tempo”, which will take place in Plaza Nueva at 10pm.

This show was the winner of the Fernán Gómez Theatre Award, Villa Cultural Centre 2020 Dance and Flamenco Choreography Competition,

“Variación a Tempo”, according to its creators, is a reflection on the passage of time, with the idea of space as a force which creates and initiates everything. It is in empty space where movement becomes possible.

This exceptional, top quality flamenco show, will feature Pablo Giménez on guitar, performing his own compositions. The original idea, stage direction, choreography and stage design are by Sara Jimenez.

The August programme, planned by Mojácar Council’s Culture Department for up to the end of August, will include a jazz concert on Friday 20th at 10pm in the Plaza del Frontón by José Luis Jaén and Friends, who will take a journey through their familiar songs: jazz, bolero, son cubano and flamenco, which he embraces in his voice for an unforgettable night.

On Sunday 22nd of August at 10pm in the Plaza del Frontón, the music continues to take centre stage in Mojácar with a performance by “La gata Brass Band” with Beatbox to Brass, a group made up exclusively of wind and percussion instruments, which transports us to New Orleans.

Music keeps the rhythm going on Tuesday 24th with “Jazzmenco” at 10pm in Plaza Nueva, and on Wednesday 25th, children will also enjoy music with the performance of “Mulan la Princesa Guerrera” (Mulan the Warrior Princess) in Plaza Nueva at 21.30pm.

The rhythm continues in the locality on Friday 27th August with “Velada Rincón de Embrujo” (Evening corner of enchantment) exhibition of old photographs and musical performance in the Plaza del Frontón at 10pm.

And bringing to an end this summer programme’s musical cycle, but not other performances, “Aromas del Sur” (Aromas of the South), with Diego Valdivia on piano accompanied by acoustic guitar, which will delight the audience who want to go along to Plaza Nueva on Saturday the 28th at 10pm.

Sport has a date of its own next Saturday 21st August with an open water swimming, included in the open water swimming provincial circuit, as well as on Monday 23rd, at 10pm in Plaza Nueva, with a presentation by the “Team Fernándes” School of Martial Arts.