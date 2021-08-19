Racing Saturday: York. Chelmsford

By
Andrew Atkinson
-
0

  • Buick to shine in City of York G2 Stakes

By Andrew Atkinson

William Buick takes the ride on Charlie Appleby trained Space  Blues (3.00) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Group 2 Sky Bet City of York Stakes over 7 furlongs on Saturday.

Space Blues was noted when  finishing fourth in the Group 2 Goodwood Lennox Stakes over 7f in July, when beaten a neck, head and a neck.

Kevin Ryan saddles Boonie (4.10) with Kevin Stott up in the Class 1 Roses Listed Stakes over 5 furlongs.

Kevin Ryan saddles Boonie (4.10) in York's Roses Listed Stakes.
Kevin Ryan saddles Boonie (4.10) in York’s Roses Listed Stakes.

Boonie was noted when finishing third of 11 in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes in at Goodwood in July.

Marco Ghiani is booked to ride Real World (1.50) trained by S. bin Suroor in the Group 3 Class 1 opening race, over 1 mile.

William Haggas trained Dhushan (2.25) 6-1 with Tom Marquand in the saddle and Parachute, 14-1, trained by Ed Walker and ridden by Andre Atzeni, are both tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the 22 runners Sky Bet Melrose Cup, over 1m 5f.

Jamie Osborne saddles Mekong (3.35) 20-1 ridden by Luke Morris and Andrew Balding saddles Tribal Craft 12-1 under David Probert, tipped each-way in the 24 runners Sky Bet Ebor Handicap over 1m 5f.

Tribal Craft was noted, when finishing second in the Lillie Langtry Group 2 Stakes over 1m 5f at Goodwood last month.

Roger Varian trained Montather (4.45) 10-1 with David Egan up is tipped each-way in the 17 runners Sky Bet Handicap, over 1m 2f.

Claimer Billy Garritty takes the ride on Michael Dods trained Blackrod (5.20) in the Sky Bet Class 2 Apprentice Handicap over 5 furlongs.

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 6.00 Aces. 6.30 Femme Friendly. 7.00 Manhattanville. 7.30 Claim The Clown. 8.00 Stylish Performer (ew). 8.30 Maysong. 9.00 Eltham Palace (ew).

The post Racing Saturday: York. Chelmsford appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here