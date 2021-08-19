



Buick to shine in City of York G2 Stakes

By Andrew Atkinson

William Buick takes the ride on Charlie Appleby trained Space Blues (3.00) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Group 2 Sky Bet City of York Stakes over 7 furlongs on Saturday.

Space Blues was noted when finishing fourth in the Group 2 Goodwood Lennox Stakes over 7f in July, when beaten a neck, head and a neck.

Kevin Ryan saddles Boonie (4.10) with Kevin Stott up in the Class 1 Roses Listed Stakes over 5 furlongs.

Boonie was noted when finishing third of 11 in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes in at Goodwood in July.

Marco Ghiani is booked to ride Real World (1.50) trained by S. bin Suroor in the Group 3 Class 1 opening race, over 1 mile.

William Haggas trained Dhushan (2.25) 6-1 with Tom Marquand in the saddle and Parachute, 14-1, trained by Ed Walker and ridden by Andre Atzeni, are both tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the 22 runners Sky Bet Melrose Cup, over 1m 5f.

Jamie Osborne saddles Mekong (3.35) 20-1 ridden by Luke Morris and Andrew Balding saddles Tribal Craft 12-1 under David Probert, tipped each-way in the 24 runners Sky Bet Ebor Handicap over 1m 5f.

Tribal Craft was noted, when finishing second in the Lillie Langtry Group 2 Stakes over 1m 5f at Goodwood last month.

Roger Varian trained Montather (4.45) 10-1 with David Egan up is tipped each-way in the 17 runners Sky Bet Handicap, over 1m 2f.

Claimer Billy Garritty takes the ride on Michael Dods trained Blackrod (5.20) in the Sky Bet Class 2 Apprentice Handicap over 5 furlongs.

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 6.00 Aces. 6.30 Femme Friendly. 7.00 Manhattanville. 7.30 Claim The Clown. 8.00 Stylish Performer (ew). 8.30 Maysong. 9.00 Eltham Palace (ew).

The post Racing Saturday: York. Chelmsford appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.