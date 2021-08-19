Racing Saturday: Sandown. Chester. Newton Abbot. Lingfield. Curragh. Killarney





Dettori Reaches For The Moon at Sandown

By Andrew Atkinson

Top jockey Frankie Dettori has a plethora of fancied rides at Sandown Park on Saturday for co-trainers John and Thady Gosden.

Italian ace Dettori rides Implore (1.30); Reach For The Moon (2.05) in the Group 3 Betway Solaria Stakes over 7f; Indigo Girl (2.40) in the Group 3 Betway Atalanta Stakes over 1m and Poet Of Life (3.15).

Rose Hip (1.00) is selected each-way. Trainer S. bin Suroor saddles Silent Escape (3.45) ridden by Champion jockey Oisin Murphy and Arabic Charm (4.15) both tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

At Chester Ralph Beckett saddles Yesyes (2.10) with John Egan up in the Stella Artois Listed Stakes over 1m 6f.

Eric Alston trained Jabbarockie (3.20) is tipped each-way as is Richard Fahey trained Gabrial The One (4.20) at the Roodee.

CHESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.10 Invigilate. 1.40 Ffion (ew). 2.10 Yesyes. 2.45 Sadmah. 3.20 Jabbarockie (ew). 3.50 Ava Go Joe. 4.20 Gabrial The One (ew).

NEWTON ABBOT fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.55 Chez Hans. 3.30 Litterale Ci. 4.05 Jarlath (ew). 4.40 Speredek (ew). 5.15 Dogon (ew). 5.50 One One Chop. 6.20 No No Maestro.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.05 Night Eagle (ew). 5.40 Nasim. 6.15 Hoodwinker (ew). 6.50 Evolution (ew). 7.20 Loves Me Likearock. 7.50 Kath’s Lustre (ew).

CURRAGH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.25 Sussex. 4.55 Craic At Dawn (ew). 5.30 Anchorage. 6.05 Agartha. 6.40 Maritime Wings (ew). 7.10 Kazakdaria (ew). 7.40 Notoriously Risky (ew). 8.10 Indian Raj.

KILLARNEY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Karakhan. 1.45 My Friend The Wind (ew). 2.15 Bright Sunbird (ew). 2.50 One For Jo. 3.25 Embittered. 4.00 Druid’s Altar (ew). 4.35 Smoking Gun (ew). 5.10 Level Neverending.

