Tickets on sale in Torrevieja for “HOST” on 10 September





Tickets are now on sale at The Municipal Institute of Culture “Joaquín Chapaprieta Torregrosa” for the play “Host”, a fun version of the classic by Molière and Plauto, arranged and directed by Juan Carlos Rubio, which will be held on 10 September at the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja, at 8:30 p.m.

Following a season in Madrid, the theatrical representation retains a well-known cast including Pepón Nieto, Toni Acosta, Fele Martínez, José Troncoso, Dani Muriel and María Ordoñez.

Tickets can also be purchased through the sales platform www.entradasatualcance.com at a cost of € 10.