



The Councillor for Sports, Diana Box, said that more than 300 boys and girls, aged between 2 and 16 years, have attended municipal swimming courses provided by the Torrevieja Department of Sports during the months of July and August.

The coursed have complied with all the security protocols established by the council.

The groups were divided by age groups, each lasting for two weeks. All the children who attended the fortnightly courses had the option of extending their attendance for another fortnight.

At the end of the course, each participant received a medal in recognition of their effort during their attendance.