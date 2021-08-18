Children, youth and adults: great artists in the ‘Figures of Sand on the Beach’ contest





What a great day and how exciting that there were so many potential artists in the area which could be seen last weekend on La Zenia beach with the competition The ‘Figures of Sand on the Beach’.

The contest brought together children, youths, adults and entire families who used their imaginations to devise their sculptures, all of which were related to marine nature.

The Council’s Department of the Environment, in collaboration with the Department of Beaches, and sponsored by the Zenia Boulevard shopping centre, arranged this first contest that is expected to continue in the coming summers.

The Councillor for the Environment, Dámaso Aparicio, thanked everyone for their participation, despite the high temperatures. “What we want is to educate everyone with these activities, showing the importance of protecting the environment and, in this case, the coastline.”

Congratulations to the winners and to all the participants for providing us with a totally different Sunday beach day.