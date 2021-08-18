5th Beach Rugby Tournament Costa Blanca





On Saturday 21 August the Spanish Beach Rugby Series will be held in Villajoyosa, at the Old Town Beach “Playa Centro” for both women’s and men’s teams

The tournament will start at 10.30 am and be played right through to the finals, non stop, at 8pm.

There are 12 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams competing for the title of Spanish Champions

Teams are travelling from Madrid, Barcelona, Albacete, Valencia and Alicante to compete in the tournament.

There is Free admission, drinks will be available as will rugby shirts and balls.

All games will also be streamed live at www.costablancabeachrugby.com or on facebook @costablancabeachrugby

The official tournament sponsors are Ayuntamiento de Villajoyosa, Patronato Turismo Costa Blanca, Generalitat Valenciana and Diputacion Alicante

Special thanks to Hospital Clinica Benidorm, Cocacola, Cofradia Pescadores Villajoyosa, Sandia Fashion and Quesos Argudo.