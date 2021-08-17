



The first edition of the Crazy Urban Music Festival played to a capacity crowd last weekend at the Eras de la Sal.

The two day event exceeded all expectations with spectators flooding in from all four corners of Spain.

Hosting some of the nations foremost urban music performers the event quickly sold out when tickets were first put on sale some weeks ago.

As well as well known DJ’s, Friday performers included the extrovert Locoplaya, from the Canaries, with their singular and summery clothing, and Prok from Granada, one of the pioneers of ‘Serious Rap’. On Saturday it was the turn of Bad Gyal from Catalonia and Recycled J from Madrid, who had the audience in a frenzy as they broke into a colourful, fun and entertaining performance, showing the different, innovative and best faces of rap.

And above all, the young audience, from all over the country, showed exemplary behaviour, complying with all the security measures as they joined in with some of their favourite artists after the break brought to live music by the pandemic.

It was certainly good to be back.