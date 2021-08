By Andrew Atkinson

The Pilar de La Horadada police intercepted seven illegal immigrants who arrived on the shores in a dinghy.

“We were warned that 10 people had come ashore on the beach at 4.30am on August 16,” said a police spokesperson.

“A close patrol of the local police located the boat – with other patrols also locating the boat.

“Seven people on board have been located, who have been handed over into the care of the Civil Guard,” added the spokesperson.