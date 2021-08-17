



Thieves have returned to the Óptica Óptima store in San Fulgencio for the second time in just a few weeks, and have stolen several hundred optical frames in a raid that lasted only about five minutes.

This is the fifth theft suffered by this chain of opticians since last February. In addition to the two robberies in the La Marina de San Fulgencio urbanisation, the group has suffered robberies in Rojales, Santa Pola and Los Alcázares (Murcia) .

The most recent robbery took place at around two thirty on Monday morning in San Fulgencio. Two thieves entered the store after drilling a hole in the window and stealing more than 300 pairs of glasses.

The company assesses the financial damage suffered in the five robberies at about 150,000 euros So far the police are unable to say whether all of them have been committed by the same thieves.