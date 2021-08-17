



By Andrew Atkinson

Mother of three Jodie Lee Baxter, 33, is urgently in need of a lift to assist with her mobility.

Jodie suffered with epileptic fits as a youngster and often went to hospital, who diagnosed her having panic attacks, not epileptic fits.

In 2018 Jodie was taken to hospital and was placed into an induced coma, due to her seizures worsening.

Jodie was later transferred by helicopter to Valencia hospital. Today she has reduced mobility, from the waist downwards, and is in a wheelchair – living in a apartment with her husband and family.

Her husband leaves the house at 6am, returning at 10pm.

During the last three years Jodie has had numerous comas, with medics saying she will not walk again.

Despite her issues, Jodie undertakes translating to help other people, free of charge, along with being active in raising funds for other charities.

A fund has been launched to pay for a lift, so Jodie can get the children ready and take them to school, being independent.

€4,496 from a target of €15,000 has been raised to get a lift fitted.

Recent events include help from Costa Blanca Blues Manchester City donating a signed shirt by Blues and Brazil star Gabriel Jesus to help the Jodie Lee Baxter lift fund, to be auctioned online.

Bids by email: costablanceblues@yahoo.com

Read Jodies story at: https://gofund.me/5fa5e330