



Flowers and foliage edible – flavour drinks, cakes and jellies!

Geraniums make popular bedding plants due to their hardy nature and generous displays of vibrantly coloured flowers, from pink, purple, lilac, red and white – and bi-coloured.

Most geraniums have aromatic leaves, with some varieties being particularly fragrant with the range of scents amazing, including lemon, ginger, rose and strawberry.

Both the flowers and foliage are edible, which you can use to flavour drinks, cakes and jellies!

Growing geranium plants is easy, requiring moist, well-drained soil, positioned in an area with at least six to eight hours of sunlight daily.

Water deeply at least weekly, although they may need daily watering in the summer heat.

Fertilise with a water-soluble houseplant fertiliser every four to six weeks throughout the growing season.

Encourage flowering by dead-heading spent flowers regularly; to promote bushiness and curtail legginess, pinch back stems.

They may require re-potting once overgrown, which is usually noted by wilting between waterings.

The most common problems with geraniums can be low light, or over/under watering with leaves turning yellow an indication you are watering too little, or too much.

Note: Geraniums may cause indigestion or vomiting in cats and dogs, so keep plants out of reach of curious pets.